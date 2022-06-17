“Year after year, Helsinki Airport continues to be ranked among the best airports in the world.

Passengers selected Helsinki Airport as the best airport in Northern Europe in the global airport customer satisfaction survey conducted by Skytrax. The 2022 World Airport Award was presented to Finavia at the Passenger Terminal event in Paris on 16 June 2022.

I am happy that passengers appreciate our airport’s services and have trusted us even during the difficult COVID-19 period,” says Ulla Lettijeff, Finavia’s Airport Director.

Hundreds of companies operate at Helsinki Airport, employing thousands of people. Together, they have been part of creating the airport’s smooth services that our customers appreciate, which makes Helsinki Airport stand out from other airports around the world.

“I would like to thank all Helsinki Airport employees for the good work they are doing to create an excellent customer experience. This award gives us a strong foundation for taking steps towards the future as air travel recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Lettijeff.

Edward Plaisted, the CEO of Skytrax, congratulated Helsinki Airport on being selected as the best airport in Northern Europe.

“The last two years have been very difficult for airports around the world. They have had to contend with various COVID-19 restrictions and have faced an unprecedented loss of passengers. As air travel is now returning at a rapid pace, Helsinki Airport will be able to meet the high standards for services,” Plaisted says in a press release.

The Skytrax survey is a global passenger survey measuring the service level of airports, covering more than 550 airports around the world. The passengers evaluate the level of airports’ services and products throughout the entire passenger journey from the terminal entrance to their seat on the airplane.

The current survey covers an eight-month period from autumn 2021 to spring 2022. Skytrax gave the award to Helsinki Airport for the fifth time.

The award for the Best Airport in Northern Europe was presented to Finavia at the Passenger Terminal event in Paris on 16 June 2022. The award was accepted by Timo Järvelä, Finavia’s Vice President responsible for Helsinki Airport’s terminal processes.

