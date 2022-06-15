The increases was driven particularly by diesel, petrol, electricity and house renovation prices but mitigated by the prices of daycare, medical examinations and treatments, regular ferry services, non-refundable prescription medications, and document redemption.

THE RISE in Finnish consumer prices accelerated by nearly 1.5 percentage points from the previous month to 7.0 per cent in May, according to Statistics Finland .

The year-on-year rise in consumer prices had stood at 5.7 per cent in April.

Inflation was even higher in the eurozone. Eurostat’s harmonised consumer price index reveals that consumer prices surged by 8.1 per cent from the previous year in May, 0.7 points higher than in April.

Inflation in Finland stood at 7.1 per cent in May, according to the index.

Eurostat approximated inflation in the eurozone based on preliminary data from member states on the one hand and the development of energy prices on the other. It will published more detailed data on the harmonised price indices for May on 17 June.

The indices do not include the cost of owner-occupied housing, games of chance, interest on consumer and other credits, fire insurance on owner-occupied houses, the vehicle tax, or fishing and hunting fees.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT