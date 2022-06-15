President Sauli Niinistö said on YLE A-studio on Monday that the negotiations are “so stuck that it’s really no wonder there have been no public updates on progress because there has been hardly any of that”.

THE POLITICAL LEADERSHIP of Finland has admitted that the negotiations surrounding the Finnish application to join Nato are at an impasse.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) on Tuesday warned that the Finnish and Swedish accession processes could become stalled unless their membership applications move forward before the Nato summit in Madrid, Spain, on 29–30 June.

Finland and Sweden submitted their applications to join the defence alliance almost a month ago, but the principal decision-making body of the alliance has yet to discuss them due to the opposition of Turkey. Turkey has repeatedly accused the two aspiring member states of harbouring terrorists over their support for Kurdish organisations.

Not much can be done to resolve the situation, according to Jussi Halla-aho (PS), the chairperson of the Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee. Because Finland laid solid groundwork for its membership application in discussions with existing member states, receiving a tentative approval from all of them, Finns should not be overly self-critical for being gullible or wide-eyed.

“Turkey hasn’t been worthy of our trust as a negotiation partner in this regard,” he said to YLE.

The Guardian on Tuesday wrote that Turkey has threatened to prolong the process by up to a year as it continues to demand for concessions and assurances.

“I think Turkey is emptying the slot machine from everything that has bugged it and hopes there’s progress on at least some of the issues. These are related to western views on Kurdish organisations and arms deals,” viewed Halla-aho.

Turkey, he added, also wants the global community to better recognise its position as a regional power and grant immunity for its operations in Syria.

“Turkey has lamented why it hasn’t been sold F-35 jets and other weapons technology, unlike many other Nato countries. Turkey is also looking for more leeway in the security domain in its nearby environment.”

Many experts have estimated that the demands appear to be targeted more at Sweden than Finland. Halla-aho said Finland should make its decisions on the membership strictly based on its own security needs.

“I don’t think Finland should be fixated on Sweden because our situations are different in security-policy terms,” he explained. “This is often forgotten whenever someone emphasises that there’s some kind of a fateful connection between us. I think Finland shouldn’t make its own solution conditional on Sweden, even though everyone hopes that the countries move in the same direction and at the same pace.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT