A letter of intent on designating the port for purpose was signed last Thursday by Fortum and Gasgrid Finland .

INKOO , a roughly 5,500-resident locality in Southern Finland, has been selected as the location of the floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal leased to secure the supply of natural gas to Estonia and Finland, reports Helsingin Sanomat.

Finland and Estonia signed an agreement to acquire a floating terminal in late April. A 10-year lease agreement for the floating terminal, Exemplar, was signed in May.

The small locality was selected as the location partly because of its largely suitable port infrastructure. Owned by Fortum, the port is located in an industrial site, has a suitable pier and has previously served a nearby coal-fuelled power plant. It has a deep-water route that enables access not only to the 300-metre terminal vessel itself but also to the tanker ships transporting liquefied natural gas.

The port is also located close to Baltic Connector, a pipeline connecting Finland and Estonia. A pipeline of two kilometres will have to be built before the floating terminal arrives to enable the supply of gas also to Estonia.

The project is undertaken under a very tight timetable, with the goal of commissioning the terminal by next winter. Helsingin Sanomat pointed out that the project parties are already preparing for the possibility that the construction or permit processes cannot be completed by the deadline, with an alternative site under construction in Estonia.

“We’re moving forward with a very tight timetable. We want to make sure that if something happens, we have more than one option,” explained Olli Sipilä, the chief executive of Gasgrid Finland. “In the big picture, this is a question of security of supply.”

The vessel will nonetheless have its long-term home in Inkoo.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT