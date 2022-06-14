Pentikäinen on Thursday told Helsingin Sanomat that employer organisations should respond to the agreement by dropping out of collective bargaining entirely.

THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE of the Federation of Finnish Enterprises, Mikael Pentikäinen, has levelled heavy criticism at the collective bargaining agreement reached in the municipal sector on Wednesday, 8 June.

The key problem in the agreement, he stated, is the clause that guarantees employees in the municipal sector wage increases that are one percentage point higher on average than those granted to employees in key export sectors: the chemicals, technology and transport sectors.

“The agreement is senseless and economically untenable,” he said in an interview with Helsingin Sanomat.

His concerns were shared by Mika Kuismanen, the chief economist at the Federation of Finnish Enterprises. “The wage agreement in the municipal sector is an example of irresponsibility. The municipal sector as a whole becoming the wage leader relative to the private sector does not bode well for Finnish competitiveness,” he said in a press release.

“If competitiveness is being deteriorated, the Finnish worker is ultimately the one to suffer through a decrease in jobs.”

Pentikäinen told Helsingin Sanomat that the public economy is indebted to the extent that it simply cannot afford to pay higher raises to municipal-sector employees. The agreement is problematic also from the viewpoint of principles as municipal-sector employees enjoy at times significantly better benefits than their colleagues in the private sector.

“Holiday benefits are clearly better in the public sector and, as far as I know, the wages of social and health care workers in the public sector are already higher than in the private sector.”

The additional wage increases depend on the so-called general increase, which is defined by collective bargaining agreements in the chemicals, technology and transport industries.

Pentikäinen argued that employer organisations have been left with no choice but to stop making collective bargaining agreements altogether. If wages were set separately at each workplace, he explained, there would be no general increase and the foundation of the wage programme set for the municipal sector would erode.

“That’s why you should either stop making collective bargaining agreements entirely or stop agreeing on wages in collective bargaining agreements. If one of the conditions was met, the agreement in the municipal sector could prove a blessing for Finland.”

The Federation of Finnish Enterprises estimates that allowing the export industries to define the general increase has effectively meant that wages are defined in a centralised fashion.

A departure from that would make the labour markets more market-based, according to Pentikäinen.

Jarkko Ruohoniemi, the chief executive of the Technology Industry Employers of Finland, confirmed to the newspaper that the agreement in the municipal sector leaves the private sector in a conundrum. While one solution could be to shift increasingly toward local bargaining, he underscored that the employer organisation continues to primarily look for solutions with its contract partners, such as the Industrial Union.

“The new situation requires new kind of thinking, and the first option is that we think about the road forward together with our contract partners.”

Markku Jalonen, the managing director of Local and County Government Employers (KT), defended the collective bargaining agreement, reminding that the additional raises would not automatically allocated to all employees but could be allocated based on local agreements.

“The programme is designed to reform the pay structure and promote labour availability. The employer will ultimately decide how the money is allocated,” he said to Helsingin Sanomat.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT