The Tax Administration revealed last week that companies that offer systematic tax-evasion services deprived the country of approximately 80 million euros in revenue from the withholding tax on dividends between 2018 and 2021.

THE FINNISH Tax Administration has identified dozens of companies that have helped investors to evade taxes at the expense of Finland.

Katja Pussila, the director of risk management at the Tax Administration, described the operations as very professional and systematic.

“Companies are founded with the business model to evade the withholding tax. The founders have included both Finnish and foreign persons. We have launched a number of inspections and, based on them, will likely issue orders for additional tax payments,” she commented in a press release on Thursday.

The National Bureau of Investigation (KRP) has announced it is investigating the tax evasion cases as aggravated tax fraud.

The Tax Administration believes as many as 700 million shares have possibly been dealt back and forth between investors with the sole purpose of avoiding the withholding tax on dividends. The value of the suspicious securities transactions has been around nine billion euros a year, according to YLE.

While the arrangements have been fairly complex and varied, the fraudsters have typically set up a company that is not liable for withholding tax on dividend payouts due to a tax agreement with its country of domicile and Finland. Such countries include France, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

The sole purpose of the company has been to enable tax evasion by taking control of shares for the duration of dividend payouts.

Shareholders in the company paying the dividends will first temporarily transfer their shares to a bank. The bank will then look for the company set up to circumvent the tax in the market and sell the shares to it under a derivatives agreement that stipulates that the company will sell back the shares at a later date.

The dividends will thereby be paid to a company domiciled in a country that has a beneficial tax agreement with Finland. The shares will finally be returned under the derivatives agreement via the bank to their original owners.

The Tax Administration declined to specify how and where it has collected its data on the transactions, according to YLE.

“We don’t want to give companies operating in the field too detailed a picture of what sources and what methods our investigation has been based on,” Pussila elaborated to the public broadcasting company.

The data shows that trading linked to dividend payouts has increased tenfold on some securities accounts compared to other times of the year.

“What’s particularly interesting is that accounts that have hardly any activity at other times of the year receive significant amounts of shares just as dividend payouts are set to go out. Shares are vanishing from other accounts,” she said.

Similar arrangements have been set up also elsewhere in Europe.

In Denmark and Germany, for example, the state has received claims for tax refunds for share transactions from companies and investors around the world. Investigations have revealed that the shares have been recycled through a number of investors in an attempt to ensure more people would receive the tax refund from the same transaction, even though the shares are actually owned by a single shareholder.

Also in Finland, inspections have found companies set up with the purpose of circumventing the tax regulations of another country, according to Pussila.

“We have conveyed information on these companies to authorities in the country in question,” she said.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT