In addition to reception centres , the Finnish Immigration Service can set up service points for private accommodation, through which those seeking asylum or temporary protection who have arranged accommodation themselves can access the reception services, such as healthcare and social services and the reception allowance. Most Ukrainians fleeing to Finland are staying in private accommodation.

Some of the new reception centres are branches of existing reception centres. The Finnish Immigration Service continues to increase the number of accommodation places in existing reception centres.

The Finnish Immigration Service is responsible for the coordination, planning and supervision of the reception system. The Finnish Immigration Service has reception centres in Helsinki, Lappeenranta (Joutseno) and Oulu. Other reception centres are maintained by non-governmental organisations, municipalities and companies.

New reception centres as of 10 June 2022

Imatra reception centre, the Finnish Red Cross, 250 places. Opens by 1 June 2022.

Kyyhkylä reception centre, Mikkeli, Wellbeing365 Oy, 200 places. Opens by 13 June 2022.

Loviisa reception centre, Hemcare Oy, 270 places. Opens by 14 July 2022.

Source: Finnish Immigration Service