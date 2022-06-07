The national public transport campaign , carried out through inter-authority collaboration, will continue on 7 June 2022. The purpose of the campaign is to encourage passengers to return to public transport. In late 2021, it was put on hold due to the deteriorated COVID-19 situation.

The campaign is in response to the collapse in passenger numbers during the COVID-19 pandemic. It encourages passengers to return to public transport and, thus, to meet people and take part in events. Its core message is that “We’re waiting for you!” The campaign will be visible in a variety of different communication channels – online, on the radio and on social media.

The campaign is a joint effort of the Ministry of Transport and Communications, the Transport and Communications Agency Traficom, the Transport Infrastructure Agency and the Finland Forward communications team at the Prime Minister’s Office.

The idea for the campaign came from a series of discussion forums held remotely in summer 2020, where Minister of Transport and Communications Timo Harakka met with public transport operators. This led to the first campaign to support public transport. The current campaign is a continuation to the one launched in summer 2020.

Source: Ministry of Transport and Communications