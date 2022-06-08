YLE on Monday reported that 88 of the 124 lawmakers polled expressed their support and 22 opposition to the idea of building new fencing. Another 14 lawmakers were unable to comment on the question.

MEMBERS of the Finnish Parliament are widely supportive of building stronger fencing along the eastern border of Finland, reveals a poll conducted by YLE.

Surveillance of Finland’s border with Russia has broken into the political debate for a number of reasons: the possibility of a hybrid operation involving the escort of refugees to the border, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the Finnish and Swedish bids to join Nato.

The Finnish Border Guard began examining and planning the possible beefing up of fencing along the border earlier this spring. No political decisions on the project have been made yet, however.

The poll by the public broadcasting company shows that support for building new border fencing is high particularly within the Finns Party and National Coalition. The idea was also supported by a clear majority of lawmakers representing the Centre and Social Democrats. Despite majority support, uncertainty was high among representatives of the Green League.

The Left Alliance was the only party where the notion of beefing up the fencing was opposed by most representatives.

Members of the Parliament who supported the notion justified their support most commonly with the threat of hybrid campaigns, according to YLE. Hardly anyone, though, viewed that fencing should be built along the entire length of the 1,300-kilometre border given the expensive and unfeasible nature of such an enterprise. The fencing should instead be built in “critical areas” to direct people seeking entry into the country to official border-crossing points.

Representatives of the Finns Party and National Coalition also took the opportunity to criticise the government for its failure to enact laws that would enable it to close the border entirely in the event of an emergency.

Ben Zyskowicz (NCP) said he is in favour of erecting “suitable obstacles in certain select places”.

“This is all the more necessary because the government has apparently interpreted that Finland couldn’t refuse to accept asylum applications in any circumstances, even if we were talking about an operation orchestrated against Finland by Russia,” he commented to the public broadcasting company.

The Finns Party is ready to “do whatever it takes” to guarantee border security, stated Ville Tavio (PS).

“Fences themselves won’t help if the gates can be opened with the magic word, ‘asylum’. The emergency powers act should be revised so that asylum applications can be suspended,” he wrote in his response.

Supporters of the idea also widely pointed out that fencing alone would not be enough to improve border surveillance, viewing that also patrolling and technical surveillance should be increased.

Opposition to the notion of building fencing along the border appears to stem from the cost associated with fencing the entire 1,300-kilometre stretch of land, analysed YLE. The opponents also estimated that other border surveillance measures and resources should take priority over fencing.

“A comprehensive fence would cost billions,” said Heli Järvinen (Greens).

“If Russia sent a group of refugees to the border, Finland would take the same course of action as other EU countries: it’d stop the operation at its border. The lawfulness of the response would be examined after the fact. This solution would have nothing to do with there being or not being a fence.”

“Fencing the border with a structure that’s of actual significance would be shockingly expensive,” echoed Anna Kontula (LA). “I’ve yet to see a single justification for why the tax money of citizens should be invested in something like this.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT