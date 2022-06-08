Finance Finland on Monday revealed that its index reflecting household interest in acquiring a new house plunged from 14 before the Russian invasion of Ukraine to -60 in May. The same downward trend was detected in household readiness to take out a loan for business, consumption, investment or renovation purposes.

HOUSEHOLD DEMAND for credit has decreased in the first few months of the year.

Russia’s war in Ukraine has widely dented consumer confidence in the economic situation. The results of the barometer also reflect widespread expectations of an increase in interest rates caused by soaring consumer prices.

“Russia’s military actions in Ukraine create a general mood of uncertainty in Europe,” Mariia Somerla, a senior expert at Finance Finland, said to Helsingin Sanomat. “The increase in consumer prices undermines the purchasing power of consumers and raises interest rates in the market.”

The barometer reflects the views and expectations of bank managers regarding credit demand. Not one of the 62 managers who responded to the survey said they expect credit demand to increase, marking the first such occurrence in the history of the barometer.

The results can be tied into a string of signs that herald a recession in Finland.

Statistics Finland reported roughly a week ago that consumer confidence has remained in the doldrums for three consecutive months. The Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK), in turn, revealed that confidence is eroding in a number of sectors.

Meri Obstbaum, the head of forecasting at the Bank of Finland, on 1 June said Finns’ purchasing power will inevitably deteriorate in the coming year. “It’s looking like the contraction of purchasing power is pretty unavoidable this year with the current wage and inflation development,” she noted to STT.

Danske Bank said last week that the national economy is at risk of sliding into a short-term recession that could last until the end of the year.

“The first quarter ended in the positive, meaning the volume of gross domestic product rose from the fourth quarter of last year. I assume that we’ll go down in this year’s second and third quarters, which would meet the definition of a recession,” Pasi Kuoppamäki, the chief economist at Danske Bank, stated to Helsingin Sanomat.

It is possible, he added, that the fourth quarter will be better than the previous ones if inflation slows down from its current levels.

“My thinking is that no later than next year the situation could improve in the sense that China takes control of the coronavirus, the global economy improves, inflation slows down and consumers feel better as a result,” said Kuoppamäki.

Also Niku Määttänen, a professor of economics at the University of Helsinki, considers it unlikely that the recession would be nearly as bad as the financial crisis or the 1990s depression.

“Finland is about to face recession from a considerably better position than it did previously,” he remarked to Helsingin Sanomat. “In the recession that followed the financial crisis, Finland had a genuine competitiveness problem, but that’s no longer the case. Export industries are currently doing well compared to how they did then.”

“I don’t think the next recession could be as dramatic as the previous ones.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT