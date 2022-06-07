Ville Tapio , the co-founder and former chief executive of Vastaamo, was ordered to return the sale proceeds in full and his parents some of their share of the proceeds to the buyer.

THE HOLDING COMPANY that owns Psychotherapy Centre Vastaamo has been ruled eligible for eight million euros in compensation for its acquisition of the hacking-embroiled psychotherapy service provider, reports MTV Uutiset.

The Tapios sold the service provider in mid-2019.

The holding company that lodged the successful claim for compensation declined to comment on the matter to MTV Uutiset, citing its confidential nature. It had protected its interests by asking a court to confiscate 10 million euros in assets of the original owners, arguing that a contractual breach had occurred in conjunction with the sale of Vastaamo.

Tapio told MTV Uutiset that he is under the impression that the ruling does not allege that he, as the chief executive, had concealed information about the data breach or been aware of the significant data security shortcomings.

Investigators have estimated that the details of 33,000 psychotherapy clients were compromised in the hacking. The hacked database is believed to have been without the protection of a firewall for as long as 18 months, between November 2017 and March 2019. The server was infiltrated illicitly at least twice, first on 20 December 2018 and later on 15 March 2019.

While the investors that acquired the service provider were ruled entitled to compensation, the victims of the hacking have yet to receive either justice or compensation.

The National Bureau of Investigation (KRP) in October reported that the hacking appears to have been carried out by a party located outside the EU. The investigators, though, did not rule out the possibility that the hacking may have originated in Finland.

Marko Leponen, the officer in charge of the pre-trial investigation at KRP, told MTV Uutiset on Monday that new information relevant to the investigation has emerged since October.

“There are simply so many victims whose rights we have to take into consideration,” he added to the news outlet, explaining his refusal to shed any light on the information.

