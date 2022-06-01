New students can apply for financial aid and general housing allowance payments. In upper secondary education, students can also apply for school transport subsidy. A student healthcare fee must be paid by all students enrolling in a Finnish higher education institution.

Students can use the OmaKela e-service to apply for financial aid as soon as they have accepted a place of study. They can apply for financial aid even if they do not yet know where and how they will live while in school. If they live with their parents and get financial aid, they must file a notification of changes regarding financial aid when they move out of their parents’ home.

The rates of the study grant will be raised as a result of indexation. The adjusted rates will go into effect on 1 August 2022. Kela makes the adjustment automatically, so no application is needed. The new rates of the study grant will become available in OmaKela on 4 July 2022.

Annual income limit for student financial aid. For students who take out financial aid for 9 months, the annual income limit is 15,630 euros. For students who take out financial aid for 10 months, the limit is 13,900 euros. Students can earn income at any time during the calendar year as long as it does not exceed their annual income limit. There is an online calculator that students can use to estimate their personal annual income limit.

Have you finalised your living arrangements? Apply for general housing allowance

Students can use the OmaKela e-service to apply for general housing allowance as soon as they have a rental agreement and know their income for the coming autumn. General housing allowance is granted to the entire household as a whole. The amount of the allowance depends on such things as the household's combined income and housing costs.

Students can use an online calculator to see whether they are eligible for general housing allowance and how much they could get.

Income rules under the general housing allowance scheme are different from those that apply to student financial aid, in that there is no annual income limit of the kind set out in the financial aid provisions. If recipients’ income or other circumstances relevant to the housing allowance change, they must apply for a review of their allowance as quickly as possible.

A housing supplement for students is available to persons who are studying abroad or in the Åland Islands. Additionally, it can be paid to students who are enrolled in a tuition-based programme at a Finnish folk high school or sports institute and live in the school dormitory. The same application is used as for student financial aid.

Are you in upper secondary education? Remember to apply for school transport subsidy

Students in upper secondary education can apply for school transport subsidy if their commute to school is long and they have at least 10 travel days per calendar month. The terms of eligibility are somewhat different for students entitled to free education. Students can use an online calculator to check their eligibility for school transport subsidy.

Higher education students, remember to pay the student healthcare fee

Students who register as attending with a Finnish higher education institution must pay a student healthcare fee to Kela for each term.

There is no bill for the fee, so students must make sure to pay it in the OmaKela e-service. After paying the fee, students are entitled to use the services of the Finnish Student Health Service.

Do you need interpreter assistance for your studies because of a disability or impairment?

You should apply for the right to interpreter assistance as soon as you have been admitted to school. Interpreter services must be booked well in advance of when they are needed.

