The Finnish public broadcaster wrote yesterday that the rise in interest rates will be the most relevant consequence of the year-on-year increase of 8.1 per cent witnessed in consumer prices in the eurozone in May.

CONSUMERS in Finland are faced with a double blow as not only prices, but also interest rates begin to creep up, reports YLE.

The increase was one percentage point higher than predicted by the European Central Bank (ECB) in March.

In Finland, the pace of inflation picked up more than on average in the eurozone – by a point from the previous month.

Timo Hirvonen, the chief economist at Handelsbanken, told YLE on Tuesday that the ECB has understandably had to repeatedly adjust its forecast for consumer prices due to unexpected events such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The latest jump in consumer prices was nonetheless so marked that it took by surprise not only the monetary authority, but also economists and analysts, who had predicted that the pace would fall short of eight per cent.

“Inflation took of like a pike from the shore. The ECB’s [lure] got caught in the bulrush,” Reijo Heiskanen, the chief economist at OP Financial Group, phrased on Twitter.

The faster-than-expected inflation has fuelled expectations of an increase in interest rates in the summer, with most analysts expecting one to take place in July. Christine Lagarde and Philip Lane of the ECB have both confirmed that reference rates will be raised by the end of the year, the former indicating the raise should be carried out by the end of the third quarter.

Monetary hawks have demanded that the reference rates be raised to 0.5 per cent as soon as July. Such a move would go against the tradition of the ECB.

High inflation has already undermined the purchasing power and consumption of households, reminded Hirvonen. Inflation has also become broad-based, as the price increases are no longer limited to food and energy.

“When you start raising interest rates at the same time, the outcome is a negative impact on the situation of households. Households should therefore consider a bit the kind of consumption decisions they make this and next year,” he commented to the public broadcasting company.

Analysts consider a recession as the most notable risk associated with the rise in consumer prices and interest rates. Consumers, for example, may adapt to their eroding purchasing power by reducing service consumption, putting jobs in the sector at risk.

The price hikes have already had an impact on consumer behaviour. Statistics Finland on Monday revealed that the value of trade sales rose by 3.1 per cent year-on-year in April, despite a six-per-cent drop in trade sales.

Consumer confidence has already fallen nearly as low as in the early phases of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the statistical bureau.

Inflation is picking up pace also due to the effort to reduce dependence on fossil fuel from Russia.

The European Union on Tuesday announced it has reached a compromise on its long-discussed embargo on Russian oil imports, saying it will ban all oil arriving by sea by the end of 2022. Pipeline oil, however, was ruled outside the embargo due to opposition from Hungary.

The development of consumer prices during the second half of the year will determine how much above zero deposit and reference rates will rise.

“The risks are greater next year than this year, be it when it comes to economic growth, inflation or development,” Hirvonen stated to YLE.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT