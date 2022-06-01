Young people, the survey found, place priority on reasonable working hours, safe and comfortable work environment, and nice colleagues and superiors when choosing their career trajectory.

ABOUT A THIRD of Finnish youth are worried that working life is too burdensome, reveals a survey commissioned by Economy and Youth (TAT). The share of young people who are worried about the toll taken by working life has increased by 10 percentage points from the previous iteration of the survey, in 2020.

Almost 90 per cent of respondents, for example, stated that they want to work in an environment where everyone is respected and treated equally.

The survey found that the educational background of parents has a clear impact on the educational aspirations of young people. While roughly four-fifths of respondents with at least one parent with tertiary qualifications said they plan to move on to upper-secondary education, the share stood at a little over one-third among respondents with at least one parent with vocational qualifications.

None of the respondents whose parents expected them to pursue higher education thought that their highest qualifications would be from vocational education.

“We know that education is hereditary. By offering positive experiences from working life, we can strengthen the belief of young people in themselves and encourage them to make independent choices,” said Jenni Järvelä, the managing director at TAT.

The survey also discovered regional differences in the readiness to apply for summer jobs. In Helsinki and Uusimaa, slightly over half of respondents revealed they intend to apply for a summer job, whereas in other parts of the country the share stood at over 66 per cent.

Taloustutkimus interviewed almost 6,400 young people for the survey between January and April. Slightly over 4,000 of the respondents were in the last three years of primary education, almost 1,950 in general upper-secondary education and over 450 in vocational education.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT