The District Court of Helsinki in March acquitted Räsänen of three counts of ethnic agitation on grounds that her public statements about homosexuals – albeit derogatory – did not meet the elements of the offence or hate speech.

THE HELSINKI Court of Appeal has granted leave to appeal in the case surrounding the homosexuality-related statements of ex-Minister of the Interior Päivi Räsänen (CD).

Räsänen, the court also concluded, did not intend to insult or degrade homosexuals.

The prosecution was demanding that the former cabinet member be issued a 120-day fine. “Under no circumstances must the verdict come into effect,” state prosecutor Anu Mantila told YLE in early April.

The prosecutors estimated last month that the district court failed to detect the disparaging meaning of the statements: when homosexuality is regarded as a sickness or a disorder, as unhealthy or unnatural, it becomes a negative quality, they explained to Helsingin Sanomat.

“The statements convey a meaning that degrades, disparages homosexuals. This meaning is relatively clear to readers, and it is hardly an over-interpretation,” they said.

Räsänen has denied the accusations since the beginning of the pre-trial investigation and throughout the trial proceedings.

She commented on the news that the proceedings will continue briefly in a press release published on Tuesday: “Continuing the proceedings offers an opportunity to receive a landmark ruling all the way from the supreme court that guarantees the freedom of speech and freedom of religion. This would serve as a legal rule for similar future accusations.”

“I hope that no one has to face such accusations in future.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT