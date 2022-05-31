Etla on Monday reported that the misallocation has increased principally due to lack of labour mobility from companies with lower productivity to ones with higher productivity. This, it argued, is a key inhibitor of economic growth in Finland.

THE MISALLOCATION of capital and labour has exacerbated in Finland in the 2000s, according to a study conducted by Etla Economic Research and Aalto University.

“In the Finnish business sector, the allocation of labour inputs is less effective today than the allocation of capital. The allocation of labour seems particularly ineffective for start-ups and small enterprises,” commented Timo Kuosmanen, the professor appointed as the principal investigator of the study at Aalto University.

The purpose of the study was to determine how the allocation impacts productivity growth and the policy measures that could be taken to improve it.

Resources, the study found, are currently dispersed between too many low-productivity companies. While start-ups are on average more productive than companies exiting the market, they are unable to leverage their high productivity to expand operations.

The situation could be improved by introducing employment policy measures and critically re-evaluating subsidies and incentives directed at start-ups and small enterprises. Terhi Maczulskij, the chief research scientist in charge of the study at Etla, stated that concrete means to improve labour allocation include increasing labour mobility and wage competition, dismantling incentive traps and upgrading skills.

Productivity improvements could boost the growth of industrial sectors by 40–250 per cent and that of service sectors by 10–70 per cent, according to Etla.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT