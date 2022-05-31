“Price increases also affect the buying behaviour of consumers and steer them to buy the most affordable products in product categories or substitute the products entirely,” told Hanna Karikallio , a special researcher at Luke.

FOOD PRICES in Finland could surge by up to 10 per cent in 2022, possibly adding over 500 euros to the food costs of the average household, forecasts Natural Resources Institute Finland (Luke).

Food costs accounted for 12.5 per cent of household consumption in 2021.

Coffee, fish and vegetables have driven up food prices early this year. Coffee, for example, cost about a third more in February 2022 than in February 2021. Luke reported last week that it expects the increase in food prices to be reflected next in the prices of cereals, dairy products and meat products.

The prices of cereals and oil plants have risen to exceptionally high levels both domestically and globally as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Finland has had to turn to its reserves also because last year its production failed to meet domestic demand for the first time since the turn of the millennium.

“The production self-sufficiency ratio was about 100 per cent, if not slightly below it, for almost all cereals in the market season of 2021–2022, whereby the reserves are presently unusually low,” said senior scientist Csaba Jansik from Luke.

“The yield in 2022 will have a tremendous impact on the security of cereal supply in Finland.”

The self-sufficiency ratio for oil plants has declined in recent years especially due to a decline in the production of rapeseed and turnip rape in Finland. The imports of oil meal extracts, such as rapeseed, turnip rape and sunflower seed extracts have increased particularly from Russia.

Luke viewed that one solution to the problem is reducing the consumption of oil meal extracts in Finland. While cattle farms could replace the use of feed concentrates and, as a result, rapeseed extracts with grass silage, this is not an option for pork and poultry farms.

The factors behind the food price hikes include rising energy and fertiliser prices and their detrimental impact on the profitability of agricultural producers.

“The entrepreneurial income of agricultural businesses is fairly vulnerable to changes in major product and production input prices. The most vulnerable are cereal, oil and protein crop farms, as well as pork and poultry farms,” said Jukka Tauriainen, a researcher at Luke.

“The entrepreneurial income of the average agricultural business would change by six per cent if producer prices changed by one per cent and eight per cent if production input prices changed by one per cent.”

According to YLE, the pay for one hour of work by an agricultural entrepreneur will be 7.1 euros and the interest on own capital 1.6 per cent in 2021.

The Finnish agricultural industry has suffered from poor profitability for years. While the recent increases in feed and cereal prices pose a challenge especially for meat producers, the profitability of cereal and oil and protein crop producers is expected to improve from the previous year, the public broadcasting company wrote.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT