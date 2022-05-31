“Finland didn’t make the decision to apply for Nato membership on light grounds,” he stressed according to STT.

SPEAKER of the Finnish Parliament Matti Vanhanen (Centre) commented on the Finnish bid to join Nato in a speech delivered to the parliamentary assembly of the defence alliance in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Monday.

“The decision was based on a thorough analysis of the security environment and a democratic process. Applying for the membership has broad public support.”

Vanhanen expressed his hope that the membership is ratified without undue delay, choosing not to make mention of Turkey. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has accused Finland and Sweden of harbouring terrorists and stated repeatedly that he cannot approve the countries’ membership applications.

“We’re joining the alliance with the firm belief that everyone holds on to their commitments,” he said. “It’s understandable that various things emerge during the process. We’ll do our best to have constructive dialogue with the member states, and we’re ready to continue discussions about unresolved issues.”

Fahrettin Altun, the head of media and communications for Erdoğan, told Helsingin Sanomat on Monday that Finland must choose between the membership and its current policy line.

“Ultimately the Finnish government must decide which is more important: joining Nato or protecting organisations like these,” he wrote in an e-mail, referring to organisations such as the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Turkey’s demands are perfectly justified and understandable, according to him.

“The problem isn’t that Finland wouldn’t understand Turkey. Finland refuses to take Turkey’s security concerns seriously,” he said. “We want to see [the country take] concrete and permanent steps to prevent these terrorist organisations from operating. President Erdoğan has laid out our concrete expectations to the Finnish president openly and clearly.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT