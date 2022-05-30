Uusimaa, the region centred around Helsinki, recorded a net migration loss for the first time in decades. Lapland, in turn, was one of seven regions to add to its population at the expense of others, doing so for the first time since 1962.

MIGRATION FLOWS shifted noticeably in Finland in 2021, according to data released by Statistics Finland on Friday.

“Lapland is a good example. It recorded migration gains, but many other regions have managed to reduce their net migration losses during the coronavirus pandemic. The main explanation is migration from the capital region to provinces,” Timo Aro, a leading expert at MDI, told YLE on Friday.

Pirkanmaa, Southwest Finland and Northern Savo registered the largest migration gains, growing their populations by 3,375, 1,155 and 707, respectively. Pirkanmaa and North Savo had not enjoyed such gains for more than 70 years.

“The moves were focused in Turku, Tampere and Kuopio. Migration flows in other parts of the regions were pretty much the same as earlier,” told Aro.

As roughly 80 per cent of people who moved from one locality to another were under 35 years of age, a net migration gain tends to bode well for the regional birth rate. People who move are often also highly educated and employed.

“The choices young adults make about their home and location are of relevance for the future development of regions that make migration gains,” he said.

Uusimaa saw its population diminish as a result of internal migration for the first time in at least 70 years, as outbound migration outnumbered inbound migration by more than 2,400. Lapland saw its migration gains outweigh losses for the first time in 60 years, as people were drawn to factors such as its winters, proximity to nature and more relaxed lifestyle, according to the public broadcasting company.

Southern Savo recorded its smallest migration loss in over 30 years, providing yet another indication of the shift in migration trends.

The municipalities that recorded the greatest absolute net migration gains were Tampere (1,816) and Kuopio (1,081), with the latter city registering its largest gain in more than 70 years. Altogether 127 municipalities grew as a result of internal migration, the highest total since 1992.

The highest absolute losses were suffered by Helsinki (4,219), Vantaa (1,317), Vaasa (459) and Kemi (362).

“Helsinki suffered migration losses to Espoo and Vantaa. Espoo and Vantaa suffered migration losses to the so-called Kuuma localities and Porvoo. The Kuuma localities suffered migration losses to other parts of Uusimaa and, thereon, to other parts of the country. This is a very zonal development,” Aro commented to YLE.

The Kuuma localities are Hyvinkää, Järvenpää, Kirkkonummi, Kerava, Mäntsälä, Nurmijärvi, Pornainen, Sipoo, Tuusula and Vihti.

The largest relative gains among municipalities with at least 10,000 residents were recorded by Sipoo, Tuusula, Kauniainen and Kaarina. The largest relative losses among municipalities with at least 10,000 residents were recorded by Kemi and Lieksa.

Also Finland as a whole recorded its largest gains from migration in over 30 years, chiefly due to an increase in immigration from outside the EU. The number of immigrants was almost 36,400 and that of emigrants about 13,500, putting the net migration gain at approximately 22,900.

Immigration to Finland increased by 5,100 people from the previous year, driven by gains from Russia (2,390), Ukraine (1,422) and Estonia (1,358).

Although the share of people moving to the country from abroad has increased throughout the 2000s, immigration has surged to a new, record-high level during the pandemic.

“There’s a natural explanation. As emigration has dried up, moves back to the country have increased,” analysed Aro.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT