İbrahim Kalın , the Turkish presidential spokesperson, said Turkey called on Finland and Sweden to take concrete action against groups it considers terrorist organisations and a security threat against it. Such groups include the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), People’s Defense Units (YPG) and Democratic Union Party (PYD).

DELEGATIONS from Finland and Sweden on Wednesday talked to Turkey about their countries’ applications to join Nato.

Kalın said the Turkish delegation entered into the negotiations intent on reiterating the position of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Turkey has repeatedly called for the extradition of 12 “terrorists” from Finland and 28 from Sweden, according to Kalın. The Nordic countries, he added, have also provided financial and other types of support to groups deemed terrorist organisations by Turkey.

Kalın said the countries “demonstrated a positive attitude” toward the arms export embargoes they have imposed on Turkey.

“We made it clear that unless Turkey’s security concerns are answered with concrete steps over a certain schedule, the [membership] process will not move forward,” he was quoted as saying by Helsingin Sanomat.

Turkey will now wait for a response to its demands from decision-makers in Finland and Sweden.

The Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs on Wednesday communicated that the negotiations related to the Nato membership bids of Finland and Sweden and the security concerns expressed by Turkey. Its spokesperson tweeted that the delegations intend to continue what he described as constructive dialogue.

The Finnish, Swedish and Turkish delegations have yet to decide where and when they will re-convene. Turkey is in no rush, according to Kalın.

Finland and Sweden submitted their applications to join the defence alliance last week. President Erdoğan has announced his opposition to the expansion of the alliance, casting some doubt over the applications.

All Nato members must approve new membership applications.

Turkey recently published a five-item list to clarify its demands for Sweden. No such list has been published for Finland.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT