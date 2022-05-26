Joining the defence alliance, on the other hand, is estimated to shield against actions by Russia.

FINNS believe Russia is 86 per cent likely to recourse to hybrid tactics and 30 per cent likely to recourse to military action during the Nato membership process of Finland, finds a survey conducted by the Finnish Business and Policy Forum (Eva).

“The security survey reveals that the risks associated with applying for Nato membership have been realistically evaluated in Finland,” analysed Eva.

“According to Finns, embarking on the membership process increases the risk of being subjected to malicious actions by Russia, but, on the other hand, the belief is that the risk comes with a reward. The looming membership is estimated to provide protection against actions by Russia and, for example, halve the likelihood of the use of military force from 30 per cent during the membership process to 14 per cent – that is, lower than in the scenario without membership.”

The survey respondents were asked to give a percentage that reflects the likelihood of various events and scenarios. The averages therefore reflect how likely the broader public deems a particular scenario.

Speculation in Finland suggests that Russia is likely to resort to actions such as hybrid campaigns in an attempt to, for example, disrupt and influence the debate surrounding Nato. Finns have been advised to prepare for disinformation on social media, cyberattacks, violations of border and territorial integrity and the use of refugees as an instrument of hybrid campaigns.

Taloustutkimus interviewed 2,832 people for the survey between 14 April and 2 May.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT