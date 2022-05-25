While the economic growth will be supported by the recovery of exports and service consumption from the coronavirus pandemic, it will slow down gradually as a consequence of rising inflation, more stringent monetary policy and declines in the growth of export markets, as well as the war of aggression waged in Ukraine by Russia.

ECONOMISTS at OP Financial Group expect the Finnish economy to grow by 2.0 per cent in 2022 and 0.6 per cent in 2023.

The financial group forecasts that consumer prices will increase by 5.4 per cent in 2022 and 2.8 per cent in 2023. The war, meanwhile, has thus far had a largely expected impact on the Finnish economy: Finnish exports to Russia have decreased markedly and the prices of some raw materials and capital goods have increased.

Reijo Heiskanen, the chief economist at OP Financial Group, said the war is not expected to deliver as big a blow to the economy as the coronavirus pandemic.

“The effects of the war are mixed with other factors that affect growth. Economic growth will slow down gradually as a result of these factors,” he commented in a press release issued on Monday.

Finnish exports are expected to grow reasonably well this year in spite of the all-but-complete stop of exports to Russia. The positive development, though, will slow down next year as the growth of export markets and recovery of service consumption become increasingly subdued.

“Private consumption will exceed the level that preceded the coronavirus pandemic in the first half of this year as the consumption of services recovers. The growth of private consumption is inhibited by a decline in disposable real income. In 2023, consumption growth will be muted because it will depend on increases in income,” said Heiskanen.

Gross domestic product in the eurozone is to grow by 3.0 per cent in 2022 and 1.7 per cent in 2023, according to economists at OP Financial Group. Inflation, in turn, will accelerate to 6.6 per cent this year before slowing down to 3.0 per cent next year.

The European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to raise interest rates for the first time in over a decade this summer in an attempt to rein in the rise in consumer prices. With the policy direction expected to continue beyond this year, Euribor rates are forecast to hover around 1.5 per cent in the first half of 2023.

OP Financial Group pointed out that the economic outlook is associated with considerable uncertainty due to rapid and unusual fluctuations.

The risks are nonetheless in balance: Pent-up demand and the overcoming of bottlenecks can lead to surprisingly robust growth. Growth can contrastively be slowed down by factors ranging from eroding purchasing power, capacity constraints and issues in the Chinese economy.

“Only few indicators currently support the view that the economy will slide into a recession next year. The risk is not non-existent, though, as the abrupt and large-scale suspension of Russian gas supplies to Europe could cause a recession not only in Germany but also in Finland,” commented Heiskanen.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT