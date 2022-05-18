The Finnish state-owned importer and distributor of natural gas said in a press release that it is probable that the supply of gas will come to a complete stop either late on Friday or early on Saturday. The company also clarified that it has received no notice concerning the issue from the supplier or transmission operator in Russia.

Gasum has a long-term natural gas purchase contract with Gazprom, a Russian majority state-owned natural gas company. The Finnish company said earlier this week it is taking its dispute over payment conditions to arbitration, pointing to the supplier’s demand that payments for natural gas be made in roubles.

Gazprom has demanded that its clients voice their agreement or disagreement on the payment terms by Friday, 20 May.

Mika Wiljanen, the CEO of Gasum, told Helsingin Sanomat that the company has already made preparations for the possible discontinuation of gas deliveries from Russia.

“We’re able to utilise various purchase channels and store gas to meet the acute needs of our clients in the summer season, assuming that there are no challenges with the distribution capacity,” he commented, declining to disclose how much gas has been stored.

Gasum on Wednesday reminded that constraints in the transmission capacity can make it challenging to guarantee the availability of gas.

