What are the special needs related to the promotion of walking and how could we better take them into account? How could we provide the public with more information on active and emission-free modes of transport?

The Walking and Cycling in Finland Forum will be organised as an online event on 18 May 2022. The Forum, arranged by the Ministry of Transport and Communications, the Transport and Communications Agency Traficom, and the Transport Infrastructure Agency, supports the objectives of the National Programme for the Promotion of Walking and Cycling.

The event will be opened by Minister of Transport and Communications Timo Harakka, who will discuss the current state of the Programme. The Programme published in 2018 aims to increase the volumes of walking and cycling from the level of 2016 by 30 per cent by 2030. The transition from private motoring to walking and cycling should especially take place where the distances and routes allow for it.

-Fossil fuels must be phased out for climate and safety reasons, and to ensure independence. Walking and cycling are already fossil-free modes of transport, Minister Harakka says.

Focus on the promotion of walking

The Forum, organised now for the fourth time, will focus particularly on walking. Professor Petri Tapio from the University of Turku will talk about the future of walking and opportunities provided for it, and Riikka Pajuoja, Head of Planning for the City of Rauma will share experiences on the promotion of walking.

The panel will discuss how to provide the public with more information on active and emission-free modes of transport, which is one of the key themes of the Programme. The topic of providing information on walking and cycling will be discussed by Michaela Sannholm, Senior Specialist at Traficom, Matti Koistinen, Executive Director at the Finnish Cyclists’ Federation, Tanja Onatsu, Programme Coordinator at the Adults on the Move programme, and Teppo Pasanen, Traffic Engineer for the City of Helsinki.

The Forum will be held as an online event on Wednesday 18 May 2022 at 9.30-11.30. The Forum can be viewed by following the link below.

The social media hashtag is #Suomikäveleejapolkee.

Source: Ministry of Transport and Communications