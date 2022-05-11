The Ministry of Transport and Communications has published its first responsibility report. The report contains information on the measures taken by the Ministry of Transport and Communications to promote the achievement of the UN’s 2030 Agenda Sustainable Development Goals in 2021.

The role of the Ministry of Transport and Communications involves, in particular, promoting a socially, economically and environmentally sustainable transport system and a functional and comprehensive digital infrastructure. Measures promoting accessibility and road safety are also important. Reducing transport emissions, especially those from road transport, plays a key role in slowing down climate change.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications has selected three Sustainable Development Goals as the basis for the responsibility report. The Sustainable Development Goal 9 emphasises the importance of building sustainable infrastructure, and promoting sustainable industries and innovations. Goal 11 highlights the importance of ensuring safe and sustainable cities and human settlements, and Goal 13 emphasises urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts.

The main focus in reporting is on the handprint of the organisation’s activities. A handprint refers to the effects that the activities have on identified goals, either in the form of reduction of negative impacts or an increase in positive impacts. The ministries’ handprint is particularly visible in the binding legislation, but also in the policy measures. These help companies and citizens reduce emissions in their own activities.

What’s next?

In future, the Ministry of Transport and Communications will annually prepare a responsibility report on its activities. The State Treasury recommends that all government agencies prepare an annual responsibility report on their activities. The UN’s 2030 Agenda Sustainable Development Goals are the foundation for the responsibility reporting the State Treasury is instructing the agencies to provide.

Source: Ministry of Transport and Communications