The Ministry of the Environment has granted slightly over EUR 744,000 in funding for 12 projects accelerating climate action related to the built environment. The next application round under the Low-carbon Built Environment Programme is already under way and will close on 10 June.

The projects starting now will develop ways to calculate the carbon footprint of construction, study the use of natural materials as construction material, produce information on low-carbon construction products and further develop the energy efficiency of construction. The projects will also create operating models for reducing emissions in the municipal construction sector, for low-carbon regional planning and for adapting to climate change.

The total volume of projects awarded grants is approximately EUR 1 890 000. The projects will be carried out by companies, municipalities and other organisations

Funded projects

Project owner, project name, total project budget, funding granted

Joint Authority of Tampere City Region: Adaptive urban area, EUR 70,000, EUR 28,000

Tampere University (Tampere University Foundation sr): Preliminary study on low-carbon and natural construction products and their potential for use – NatureCO2, EUR 55,000, EUR 22,000

Green Building Partners Ltd: Housing company carbon calculator, EUR 75,500, EUR 30,200

Tampere University (Tampere University Foundation sr): Internal convection in attics with loose-fill thermal insulation – Insulated Roof, EUR 122,000, EUR 48,800

Päätalo Architects Ltd: Light clay element prototype, EUR 22,730, EUR 9,000

Municipality of Tuusula: Tuusula’s climate management operating model – phase 2 Development and deployment, EUR 214,300, EUR 70,000

Green Building Council Finland ry: Preparation of carbon neutral region guidelines, EUR 15,350, EUR 6,140

Vihdin Betoni Oy: Low-carbon, industrial grade, unfired rammed earth wall from surplus materials, EUR 650,000, EUR 260,000

Building Information Ltd: Environmental database for construction products to promote low-carbon construction, EUR 339,500, EUR 139,825

Tampere University of Applied Sciences Ltd: Benefits of energy planning in the early stages of a residential building project, EUR 46,005, EUR 18,402

Aalto University Foundation sr: ProWoodBuild: Towards durable wood construction for climate change mitigation and adaptation, EUR 166,064, EUR 66,426

LK Energiaratkaisut Oy: Solar wall project, EUR 114,000, EUR 45,600

Second application round of Ministry of the Environment launched today

The second application round of the Ministry of the Environment under the Low-carbon Built Environment Programme will run from 9 May to 10 June 2022. The total amount of funding available is up to EUR 2 million.

Research, development and innovation projects aimed at accelerating the development and deployment of low-carbon solutions in the built environment are again eligible for funding. Applicants can be any entity with a business ID, such as companies, municipalities and organisations.

“We hope for diverse and innovative project ideas once again. In addition to new construction products and methods, the projects may also relate to, for example, renovation construction, low-carbon infrastructure or ways to help the built environment adapt to the changing climate. Projects may also build up the knowledge base for low-carbon construction and develop tools for evaluation,” says Project Coordinator Maija Stenvall from the Ministry of the Environment.

Source: Ministry of the Environment