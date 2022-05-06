“The exact route is still being planned. We’re continuing negotiations over it with the organiser. The organiser’s preliminary estimate is that the convoy will consist of a few dozen cars,” Juha Juurinen , a chief inspector at Eastern Uusimaa Police Department, stated to YLE on Wednesday.

A PRO-RUSSIAN convoy protest is set to take place in the capital region of Finland on Sunday, 8 May.

The public broadcasting company reported that the protest will be organised by Rufi, a Finnish-Russian association that presents itself as a friendship society on social media.

The convoy is currently expected to begin its journey through the capital region from Hyvinkää and end in Vantaa.

As Sunday is typically a slow day for traffic, the convoy should not have a significant impact on traffic in the region, according to Juurinen. The protest is set to last for at least a couple of hours, depending on the route.

Also a counter-protest is set to take place on Sunday.

Juurinen reminded that the right to protest belongs to everyone and should be honoured even if one disagrees with the cause of the protest. Police, he underlined, do not prevent protests regardless of their topic but simply make sure the protest is viable in terms of its time and place and does not cause unnecessary harm to others.

Jarno Limnéll, professor of practice and cybersecurity at Aalto University, estimated that the convoy will surely also draw people whose motive for participation is at least not directly influenced by outside parties.

“It’s nonetheless clear that if and when Russia wants to engage in information interference, this is exactly how it’d look like, possibly on a larger scale,” he stated to YLE. “Given that we’ll see increasing amounts of information interference, it isn’t necessary to react to every single rustle, no matter where it’s coming from.”

While some types of vandalism are possible, the harm caused by protests is typically limited to littering.

“I’d say that most ordinary Finns won’t bat an eye at stunts like these,” said Limnéll.

Helsingin Sanomat on Thursday wrote that the social media group behind the convoy protest said the group has been used to share material that demonises and describes various violent fantasies against Ukrainians. Members of the group have also shared photos of dead soldiers who, purportedly, were burnt alive by Ukrainians.

Jessika Aro, a journalist and non-fiction writer who has studied the information warfare of Russia, was the first to shed light on the organisers of the convoy in her blog.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT