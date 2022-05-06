Fourth injections were previously recommended to 12-year-olds and older with immunodeficiencies, 80-year-olds and older and elderly residents of nursing homes.

FINNISH INSTITUTE for Health and Welfare (THL) is recommending that municipalities offer fourth vaccine injections also to elderly recipients of home care, informal care and other elderly people with diminished health and ability to function.

THL on Thursday said the fourth injection, which can be administered no earlier than three months after the third one, is an attempt to raise and broaden the level of protection against severe forms and, in particular, fatal forms of the coronavirus disease. Slightly over half (51%) of 80-year-olds and older have received four doses and 87.5 per cent of 18-year-olds and older at least two doses.

The recommendation was updated based on monitoring data on the coronavirus epidemic, efficacy of vaccines and a statement from the National Advisory Committee on Vaccines (KRAR).

Preparations are underway for a wider fourth round of vaccinations no later than next autumn.

The Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS) announced it will expand its fourth vaccination round without delay based on the recommendation.

“We had predicted that fourth vaccine doses would be recommended to everyone over 70, but the recommendation has other limiting definitions related to health and care arrangements,” Eeva Ruotsalainen, a deputy chief physician at HUS, told Helsingin Sanomat.



Mika Salminen, the head of health security at THL, on Thursday said in a news conference that the incidence of infections suggests that the epidemic is on the wane even though official tests no longer provide an exhaustive picture of the epidemiological situation.

The decline in infections, he told, is manifested not only as a decline in patients in basic health care, special health care and intensive care, but also as lower viral concentrations in wastewater. As traces of the virus are found in wastewater on average three weeks after an infection, wastewater analysis are a belated reflection of the epidemiological situation.

THL and the University of Helsinki estimated in a yet-to-be-peer-reviewed study that 28–31 per cent of the Finnish population have shown signs of the infection.

The metrics indicate that the epidemic began to loosen its grip likely across the country in April. The effective reproduction number of the virus has decreased steadily over the last month to an estimated 0.75–0.85.

The infection, though, continues to pose a severe disease risk particularly to high-risk groups, reminded THL. Although incidental infections account for roughly half of coronavirus-positive patients in hospitals, the number of people who die of the disease within 30 days of testing positive remains high.

Matti Reinikainen, a professor of anaesthesiology and intensive care at the University of Eastern Finland, said the situation is under control in intensive care units. The number of coronavirus-positive patients in the units has stood at around 20 in recent days, about half of whom had been hospitalised for a reason other than the coronavirus.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT