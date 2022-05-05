Lintilä on Wednesday told YLE that Finland has prepared for the decision on crude oil imports for quite some while: “We’ve been preparing for this for a relatively long time and it has been something of a public secret that this will be proposed.”

MINISTER of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (Centre) is pleased that the European Commission is prepared to impose a ban on crude oil imports from Russia.

The European Union on Wednesday proposed that all oil imports be prohibited within six months and sanctions be imposed on people suspected of war crimes as part of its sixth package of sanctions designed to compel Russia to end its war of aggression in Ukraine. The proposal was shot down as unacceptable by Hungary and met with calls for a transition period from the Czechia and Slovakia.

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, said the package was aimed at maximising the pressure on Russia while minimising collateral damage to Europe.

“This will be a complete import ban on all Russian oil, seaborne and pipeline, crude and refined. We will make sure that we phase out Russian oil in an orderly fashion, a way that allows us and our partners to secure alternative supply routes and minimises the impact on global markets,” she declared.

“Thus, we maximise pressure on Russia, while at the same time minimising collateral damage to us and our partners around the globe. Because to help Ukraine, our own economy has to remain strong.”

Lintilä on Wednesday said to the public broadcasting company that the import ban is an extremely effective means to deplete the war coffers of Russia, given the country’s pronounced reliance on income from oil exports.

“These are never easy decisions, and this will surely concern a number of parties indirectly. But you have to constantly keep in mind the main motivator – making it more difficult to finance the war in Ukraine. That’s where oil has a thoroughly central role.”

While the ban can drive up consumer prices also in Finland, the impact is not expected to be significant given that the imports of Russian oil have decreased significantly already before the decision on the ban. Neste, the largest buyer of crude oil from Russia, announced roughly two weeks into the war that it has already replaced most of its Russian crude with other crude grades, such as Brent.

“My understanding is that we’re currently talking about a level less than 10 per cent,” said Lintilä.

The ban, he added, may also have the positive impact of equalising the competitive situation within Europe. Some member states have ceased oil imports completely or almost completely, while others continue to import oil in relatively high quantities.

The Finnish government has not planned any support measures for consumers or companies specifically due to the ban on oil imports. It is, though, drafting a transport support scheme to help companies to cope with the surge in fuel prices and safeguard the operating conditions particularly in areas that are key for security of supply in Finland.

Russia cutting off its gas deliveries would have a greater impact than the oil import ban on Finland, Lintilä added later on Wednesday on YLE A-studio. A relatively high number of companies, he explained, are reliant on natural gas from Russia.

“It’d be a very heavy blow to Finnish industry. We’re talking about thousands of jobs.”

The suspension of deliveries would also have challenging ripple effects on facilities and industries such as hospitals, the food industry and the forest industry. “If Russian gas imports came to an end, it’d raise the price of gas coming through Estonia. Also electricity prices would increase. The facilities that are able to replace the gas would replace it with fuel oil. It’s a tough spot.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT