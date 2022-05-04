Statistics Finland on Monday reported that the number of the employed rose by 77,000 year-on-year to 2,573,000, helping to push the trend of the employment rate to 73.7 per cent. The number of the unemployed, in turn, fell by 31,000 to 192,000, dragging down the unemployment rate to 6.6 per cent.

The employment rate is presently at its highest level since the period preceding the 1990s recession, noted Juho Keskinen, an economist at the Mortgage Society of Finland (Hypo). The rate, he viewed, is attributable not only to the high number of fixed-term and part-time employees, but also to strong growth and the resumption of economic activities as restrictions linked to the coronavirus pandemic are “finally” being set aside.

The primary sources of uncertainty are rising inflation rates and the war in Ukraine, according to Keskinen. Finnish labour markets, though, have yet to be impacted by the war and may emerge from the crisis relatively unscathed.

“Because of the war, regional differences may become pronounced in Finnish labour markets. Russia shutting down will deliver an economic blow particularly in Eastern Finland. Strike waves are driving up inflation, which threatens to have an adverse effect on Finnish competitiveness. Also the risk of recession has risen in the longer-term, which can nudge the favourable labour market figures in another direction.”

Jukka Appelqvist, the chief economist at Finland Chamber of Commerce, similarly viewed that there are no signs of a major disruption in the employment situation even though the war has eroded the economic outlook.

“If the economic situation cools down more permanently, it will start having an effect on employment in the long term. The short-term employment impacts are limited, though. Export companies suffering from the direct effects of slowdown in Russian trade will not employ particularly high numbers of people.”

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment said in its latest employment review that the number of unemployed job seekers registered with employment offices and municipal trials fell by 80,800 year-on-year to 250,700 in March. The number of new job openings rose by 48,500 to 126,200.

More than 100,000 of them, though, had been jobless for at least a year.

“Even though new jobs are becoming available at a record rate month after month, the number of the long-term unemployed is not decreasing as desired. The unemployment periods becoming chronic is indicative of relatively large challenges in the labour market,” said Appelqvist.

“What is particularly alarming is that employment periods that have lasted for more than two years have increased. Unemployment periods as long as these elevate the risk of more permanent exclusion from the labour market.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT