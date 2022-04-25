“The Nato option would become more theoretical and the threshold would become enormously big if this isn’t the circumstance in which we use it,” he analysed during an interview on YLE Ykkösaamu on Saturday.

IF FINLAND decides not to seek membership in Nato, the decision will significantly raise the threshold for doing so in future, views Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto (Greens).

Finland, he reminded, has stated repeatedly for years that it is willing to consider the membership in the event that its security situation changed. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has brought about a change – and a dramatic one at that – in the security landscape of Europe.

“What even worse could happen without us at least considering the Nato option?” he asked.

Haavisto said Finland would have to rely on its national defence capabilities during the possible application process, but he also reiterated his analysis of the meaning of the defence alliance’s open-door policy.

“If countries seeking membership were pressured each time so that applying for membership was impossible, then there’d be no open-door policy. Also Nato has an interest in safeguarding countries seeking to become members during the process,” he explained, stopping short of speculating on how the interest could be manifested.

Russia has repeatedly warned that there would be consequences if Finland or Sweden joined Nato.

The Finnish Parliament last week began its highly anticipated debate over the government’s assessment of changes in the security environment, with a view to formulating its position on the membership issue.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT