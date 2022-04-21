The Finnish Immigration Service is preparing to set up new reception centres due to the increased need to provide accommodation for people fleeing Ukraine. In addition to reception centres, the Finnish Immigration Service can set up service points for private accommodation, through which those seeking asylum or temporary protection who have arranged accommodation themselves can access the reception services, such as healthcare and social services and the reception allowance.

Most Ukrainians fleeing to Finland are staying in private accommodation.

Some of the new reception centres are branches of existing reception centres. The Finnish Immigration Service continues to increase the number of accommodation places in existing reception centres.

The Finnish Immigration Service is responsible for the coordination, planning and supervision of the reception system. The Finnish Immigration Service has reception centres in Helsinki, Lappeenranta (Joutseno) and Oulu. Other reception centres are maintained by non-governmental organisations, municipalities and companies.

New reception centres as of 21 April 2022

Forssa branch of the Hämeenlinna reception centre, the Finnish Red Cross, 150 places. Opens by 11 April 2022.

Iittala branch of the Hämeenlinna reception centre, the Finnish Red Cross, 100 places. Opens by 13 April 2022.

Itäkeskus reception centre's service point for private accommodation, Luona Oy. Opens by 21 April 2022.

Järvenpää reception centre, Kotokunta Oy, 300 places. Opens by 2 May 2022.

Kokkola reception centre, SPR, 200 places. Opens by 20 April 2022.

Mänttä-Vilppula reception centre, SPR, 200 places. Opens by 16 May 2022.

Satakunta branch of the Pori reception centre, the Finnish Red Cross, 400 places. Opens by 5 April 2022.

Robert Huberin tie reception centre's service point for private accommodation, Luona Oy. Opens by 21 April 2022.

Kaarina-Raisio branch of the Turku reception centre, the Finnish Red Cross, 100 places. Opens by 1 April 2022.

Salo branch of the Turku reception centre, the Finnish Red Cross, 100 places. Opens by 19 April 2022.

Further information

Source: Finnish Immigration Service