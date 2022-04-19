LUT and LAB are offering three types of study opportunities until 31 July 2023 for people fleeing the war in Ukraine. Ukrainians can complete open university and open university of applied sciences studies or apply for the right to complete non-degree studies, in which the quota reserved for Ukrainians is 60 places at LUT and 60 at LAB. In addition, Ukrainians can apply to degree programmes during ongoing and future admission periods.

The study opportunities are available to those who have been granted temporary protection by the Finnish Immigration Service.

“Open university and open university of applied sciences studies complement existing skills, whereas a right to complete non-degree studies is a way to continue studies that were interrupted in Ukraine. Applying to a degree programme, on the other hand, means starting a whole new degree,” explains Director of Study Affairs Maija Kuiri.

Ukrainians’ tuition fee waived

Those who have fled Ukraine can apply to LUT’s English-language Bachelor’s and Master’s programmes already in this spring’s rolling admission, which will end on 31 May 2022. LUT offers degree programmes in technology and business, whereas LAB has Bachelor’s and Master’s programmes in fields such as international business and tourism.

“The same admission round is open to both those aiming to start their university studies and those who have already completed some studies. The admission criteria are the same for everyone regardless of nationality or education background,” Kuiri continues.

In addition, it is possible to take individual electrical engineering and computer science courses free of charge at LUT. LAB, in turn, offers courses on topics such as design and physics.

Those who have fled the Ukraine war and obtained temporary protection in Finland and a place to study at LUT or LAB will receive a 100% tuition fee waiver for the academic year 2022–2023 on humanitarian grounds. The waiver applies to LUT’s and LAB’s Bachelor’s and Master’s programmes.

LUT’s and LAB’s communications team helps representatives of media in issues of current interest. Our website provides contact information of our experts in different fields.

Source: LUT University