YLE on Saturday reported that Finns have donated more than 53,250,000 euros to fundraising campaigns launched to alleviate the effects of the war waged by Russia in Ukraine, including 23 million euros to the Finnish Red Cross (SPR) and 17 million euros to Unicef Finland.

THE DEVASTATING CRISIS in Ukraine appears to have had a profound impact on Finns.

Finn Church Aid has raised 6.5 million and Save the Children Finland 5.8 million euros for Ukraine.

UN Women Finland, in turn, has raised its highest total ever – of 455,000 euros, according to Maija Salomaa, a coordinator at UN Women Finland.

Anna Laurinsilta, the director of fundraising at SPR, estimated that the surge in charitable donations may be explained, on the one hand, the shock many felt at the start of the war and, on the other, the ease of giving.

“War suddenly came so close to us,” she stated to the public broadcasting company.

Also Unicef Finland has raised an exceptionally high amount of money for Ukraine, revealed Terhi Bruun, a communications expert at Unicef Finland.

“It’s many times more than we’ve raised during other crises,” she said.

The humanitarian organisations all viewed that monetary donations are the best and most effective way to help victims of war. The donations are used to provide food, water, medication, shelter and hygiene and hospital products, as well as psychosocial assistance and services supporting the learning of Ukrainian children.

“You can use money to buy and send goods and aid workers from Finland. We’re able to take action quickly because the system is very well organised and help is effective,” said Laurinsilta.

The organisations also reminded that the need for donations will remain high for some time to come.

“We’re not talking about a sprint. Helping Ukraine will be a long process – at least a marathon if not an ultra-distance run. It’ll take several years for Ukraine to get back on its feet,” explained Laurinsilta.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT