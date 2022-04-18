Statistics Finland on Thursday reported that the main drivers of the increases were electricity, diesel, petrol and capital house repair costs: diesel prices, for example, were over 55 per cent higher and petrol prices 38 per cent higher than one year earlier.

CONSUMER PRICES in Finland increased by 5.8 per cent year-on-year in March, according to Statistics Finland.

Both YLE and Helsingin Sanomat highlighted in their reports that consumer prices have not risen at such a pace since 1990.

Jukka Appelqvist, the chief economist at Finland Chamber of Commerce, pointed out in a press release that although diesel and petrol prices remain the focus of most public discussion about inflation, the price increases have gradually become more broad-based.

“Also quite a few individual products and services, from mobile phones to hotel accommodation, are becoming more expensive due to either demand pressure or production challenges,” he told.

Consumer prices, he added, increased not only from the previous year, but also from the previous month – by 1.5 per cent. The month-on-month increase was driven particularly by petrol, clothing and prescription drug prices.

The high inflation can be attributed to two global developments. Production plants and supply chains have struggled to satisfy the spike in demand witnessed during the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent recovery. China imposing another strict regional lockdown recently has compounded the supply-chain problems further.

The second major contributing factor is the war in Ukraine. It has pushed up gas, oil and fuel prices even further.

Pasi Kuoppamäki, the chief economist at Danske Bank, stated to the public broadcasting company that the effects of the war are becoming more and more apparent also in grocery shops. Coffee prices, for example, were almost 52 per cent higher in March 2022 than March 2021, according to Helsingin Sanomat.

“Russia and Ukraine are significant cereal producers. Energy costs additionally have a broader-based impact on production costs in agriculture,” he reminded. “The coronavirus [pandemic] and the war are exceptional factors that have contributed to inflation being higher than it has been for decades.”

Grocery shoppers may have also noticed price increases in product categories such as fish, pears, margarines, cooking oils and flours.

The prices of hotel accommodation, mobile phones and used cars have also risen, whereas those of overseas cruises, air travel, daycare services and cosmetics have fallen in the past 12 months, according to the statistics.

Kuoppamäki reminded YLE that the old adage that inflation alleviates the debt burden of mortgage borrowers applies only if inflation is outpaced by wage increases – a scenario that is unlikely at least this year.

The Ministry of Finance reported last week that it expects consumer prices to increase by at least four per cent and wages by an average of 2.6 per cent in 2022. Wage increases, though, are expected to narrowly outpace consumer prices in 2023.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT