The Ministry of Finance on Wednesday published its first assessment of the economic impact of the war and the sanctions imposed on Russia.

THE FINNISH ECONOMY will grow by 0.5–1.5 per cent in 2022, depending on the direct and indirect effects of the war of aggression waged in Ukraine by Russia, according to the Finnish Ministry of Finance.

Jukka Railavo, a senior ministerial advisor at the Ministry of Finance, said the decision to downgrade the baseline growth forecast from 3.0 to 1.5 per cent is attributable to exports and consumer prices. Trade between Finland and Russia, he said, will effectively come to an end due to sanctions targeting export products and sanctions undermining the trade capacity in Russia.

“The same channels will also have an impact on the growth of EU countries. That’ll add slightly to the negative impact on export demand here,” he said.

Inflation, in turn, is forecast to accelerate to four per cent in the baseline scenario for this year but up to seven per cent in another scenario.

“According to preliminary information, inflation accelerated to 5.6 per cent in March,” told Railavo. “Prices and the expected development of prices will lower or slow down the increase in households’ purchasing power. That’s the second most notable cause of revisions in the forecast.”

The Finnish economy is forecast to expand by 1.7 per cent in 2023 and 1.5 per cent in 2024.

The war will have an effect on the public economy by not only slowing down economic activity, but also by necessitating aid and preparedness measures, said Jenni Pääkkönen, a senior ministerial advisor at the Ministry of Finance.

“The deficit in the public economy decreased substantially last year, and we expect the deficit to continue decreasing in the short term, meaning this year and the two subsequent years. After that, the deficit will start to grow. The public economy is expected to have a roughly 5.5-billion-euro deficit in 2025,” she said.

Ministry of Finance underlined that the forecast is associated with greater uncertainty than usual given the possibility that the sanctions will be stepped up further.

The forecast is based on three fundamental assumptions: that the war will not expand, that the sanctions and counter-sanctions remain in force in their current scope for a long period of time, and that the coronavirus pandemic does not necessitate restrictions with a major impact on production, demand and employment.

In December, the ministry forecast that the economy would grow by 3.0 per cent and consumer prices would rise by 2.6 per cent in 2022.

Mikko Spolander, the director of the economics department at the Ministry of Finance, said Russia’s attack on Ukraine has clouded what was a pronouncedly optimistic outlook for the economy, reducing surge into sluggish growth and accelerating inflation.

“The effects are big, but frankly they’re not insurmountably big,” he summed up.

He elaborated on the summary later by pointing to the possibility of discontinuing all energy imports from Russia to the EU.

“There have been some pretty dramatic figures about, for instance, the effects on growth in Germany,” he admitted. “But in my opinion if Finland’s growth slowed down to about 0.5 per cent for two years as a consequence of this, the cost doesn’t feel insurmountably high taking into account the substantial impact the end of energy imports would have on the war’s development, according to estimates.”

“This blow will be drastically lower than, for example, the one caused by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT