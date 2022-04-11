airBaltic and SAS are extending their codeshare agreement, starting cooperation on the direct airBaltic flights from Tampere to Oslo and Copenhagen. Travellers from and to Finland will now benefit from more convenient access to SAS worldwide network via both cities. Martin Gauss , President and CEO of airBaltic: “SAS is a strong connectivity provider globally, and a long-time partner of airBaltic.

We are pleased to strengthen our partnership and the air traffic ties between Tampere and the world. We are looking forward to the partnership and through that offering better travel opportunities to the passengers around the world.”

As of May 2022, airBaltic will offer direct flights from Tampere to Oslo, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, Munich, Malaga and Rhodes as well as convenient connections via Riga.

airBaltic (Air Baltic Corporation AS) connects the Baltic region with over 70 destinations in Europe, the Middle East, and the CIS. Over the last 25 years airBaltic has developed as a strong, profitable and internationally respected airline. airBaltic is by far the best known international brand of Latvia and responsible for more than 2.5% of the Latvian GDP. airBaltic operates 33 Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

airBaltic is a joint stock company that was established in 1995. Its primary shareholder is the Latvian state, which holds 97.03% of the stock, while the rest of the shareholders hold 2.97%.

Source: airBaltic