After a two-year pandemic break, the exhibition centres are opening up to full operation. People have longed for events. According to a study published today by Kantar TNS, as many as 83% of Finns who have previously visited exhibitions are ready to visit events once again. Many Finns already want to try out, test, hear, smell, taste and feel again instead of sitting behind a computer. Exhibitions bring to life much-needed encounters, authentic experiences and thrills.

During the pandemic, virtual fairs and, where restrictions allowed, hybrid events were held. According to a recent study by Kantar, 92% of trade fair visitors want to visit the trade fair on-site and only 4% prioritise virtual events. 33% of the respondents had attended virtual fairs during the pandemic.

”More than 150 trade fairs are arranged throughout Finland during normal years. There are trade fairs for both professionals and consumers. Popular trade fair topics include construction and well-being, fairs in both fields are held in several different cities. The fairs play an important role in presenting innovations in various fields. The fair is also a strong sales channel,” says Marja Pekkanen, Chairman of The Association of Trade Fair and Event Organisers in Finland.

More than a quarter of the respondents who regularly attended trade fairs in normal years felt that it had been more difficult to get acquainted with new products and services in the industry when they had not been able to attend trade fairs. According to the respondents, networking and monitoring things related to one’s own profession have also been clearly weaker. In addition, the lack of trade fairs was felt to have had an impact on the development and maintenance of skills, the negotiation of deals and the identification of procurement options. Only one fourth of the trade fair visitors thought the absence of fairs did not have any impact on their business.

A total of 2,875 people responded to the survey that The Association of Trade Fair and Event Organisers in Finland, which represents Finnish professional trade fair organisers, had done by Kantar. The sample of the study represented the population aged 18-75 in terms of gender, age and palace of residence.

The Association of Trade Fair and Event Organisers in Finland covers the professional organisation of exhibitions in Finland. Members are The Finnish Fair Corporation, The Tampere Trade Fairs Group, Turku Fair and Congress Center, Lahti Sports and Fair Centre, Jyväskylä Fair Ltd, North Finland Fair, Pohjanmaan Expo Oy – Expo Österbotten Ab, Housing Fair Finland, Mediapro Messut Oy, Riihimäen Messut Oy and KPK Events. In 2019, trade fairs and other events held at exhibition centres in Finland brought in more than half a billion euros in revenue (Taloustutkimus 4/2021). In normal years, about 150 different trade fair events are held every year in different parts of Finland and more than 1.5 million visitors participate in them. | www.messutsuomessa.fi

Source: The Association of Trade Fair and Event Organizers