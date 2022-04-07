There are now 3 000 fewer people with payment defaults than a year ago, 388 600 in total. The number of consumers in the worst payment difficulties began to decline in early 2021 and the trend has been downwards since then. The peak was at the end of 2020, when 392 200 people had payment default entries.

“There are still a lot of people with payment defaults, but fortunately it seems that the trend is developing to the right direction. The comprehensive utilisation of positive credit information in credit decisions and the upcoming shortening of recording times for payment default entries are likely to strengthen the downward trend,” estimates Communications Manager Ville Kauppi from Asiakastieto.

The debt is always worth paying off

The Parliament is currently considering an amendment to the Credit Information Act, which would erase the payment default entry one month after the person has paid the debt on which the entry is based.

There are currently about 10,000 people in Asiakastieto’s register whose debts to all payment default entries have been paid. Their entries will be removed at the latest when the relevant amendment to the Credit Information Act enters into force.

“It is always worth paying off a debt, even if it has already caused a payment default entry. Hopefully, the change in the law will encourage consumers who are in difficulty to pay to take care of things even more and to restore their own creditworthiness with their own activity,” says Ville Kauppi.

Positive credit information already in active use

Asiakastieto continuously models factors affecting the credit risk of an individual and a company from large data sets. A statistical study shows that the credit risk of a consumer with payment defaults remains higher than average, even if the entry were several years old or the debt had been paid.

Checking for payment default entries is only one part of the credit decision. A responsible creditor makes decisions about consumers based on the widest possible information. Important information about the consumer's situation is provided by so-called positive credit information.

“Positive credit information means information about the loan applicant's existing loans, their purpose, remaining capital, instalments and any payment delays associated with the loans. With the help of this information, a responsible lender can ensure that the applicant's solvency is sufficient to pay for a new loan,” says Development Director Johanna Kurikka.

Asiakastieto's positive credit information service is currently used by approximately 40 banks and consumer credit companies, which use this information to make more than 500,000 sustainable credit decisions every month. The positive credit information register maintained by the Tax Administration is scheduled to be operational in 2024.

We are constantly exploring opportunities to further expand the information content of our positive credit information service. The data from the new authority register is one opportunity to develop our service as well. Our core competence is to collect data from several different sources and format it into services that make it easy for our customers to utilise it,” says Johanna Kurikka.

Source: Asiakastieto