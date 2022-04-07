The government granted 163 million euros for the acquisition, over 100 million more than requested by the Finnish Border Guard.

THE FINNISH Border Guard will be able to replace its ageing surveillance aircraft with considerably more sophisticated ones due to the funding set aside for the acquisition in the government’s framework session on Tuesday.

Replacing the surveillance aircraft of the national security agency is also a goal of the government programme.

While the Finnish Border Guard has been satisfied with the capabilities of its two Dornier 228s, the aircraft are nearing the end of their lifecycle. The funding set aside for the renewal should enable it to acquire aircraft with significantly better capabilities, including greater range, transport capacity and real-time and encrypted data transfer capabilities, according to Helsingin Sanomat.

The need for the capabilities, the newspaper wrote, stems from a desire to beef up surveillance of land borders, namely the eastern border with Russia.

“A change in the operating environment has prompted us to verify the capability requirements of the aircraft we’re acquiring. We’re now placing greater emphasis also on monitoring the eastern border,” Jaakko Olli, the head of planning and finance at the Finnish Border Guard, commented to Helsingin Sanomat on Wednesday.

The aircraft will, for example, be equipped with significantly more sensors than the current ones, which have been designed primarily for sea surveillance.

“A core element of price formation arises from the market situation. It has raised prices pretty dramatically,” Olli admitted, highlighting that the effect of price rises has been an average of 15 per cent depending on the nature of components. “Mostly it’s a result of increased capabilities, though. The aircraft’s surveillance capabilities will be significantly better than we were planning earlier.”

The Finnish Border Guard on Wednesday said the procurement and tendering process will be initiated as soon as possible, with a view to signing the procurement agreement in 2023. The capabilities could thereby be put to use in 2026, one year after the initially planned retirement of the Dornier 228s.

The retirement has been postponed until 2027.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT