The Finnish Immigration Service is preparing to set up new reception centres due to the increased need to provide accommodation for people fleeing Ukraine. In addition to reception centres, the Finnish Immigration Service can set up service points for private accommodation, through which those seeking asylum or temporary protection who have arranged accommodation themselves can access the reception services, such as healthcare and social services and the reception allowance.

Most Ukrainians fleeing to Finland are staying in private accommodation.

Some of the new reception centres are branches of existing reception centres. The Finnish Immigration Service continues to increase the number of accommodation places in existing reception centres.

The Finnish Immigration Service is responsible for the coordination, planning and supervision of the reception system. The Finnish Immigration Service has reception centres in Helsinki, Lappeenranta (Joutseno) and Oulu. Other reception centres are maintained by non-governmental organisations, municipalities and companies.

New reception centres as of 6 April 2022

Jämsä reception centre, branch of the Jyväskylä reception centre, the Finnish Red Cross, 250 places. Opens by 4 April 2022.

Jämsä reception centre’s service point for private accommodation, the Finnish Red Cross. Opens by 4 April 2022.

Karkku reception centre, Pihlajalinna Oy, 112 places. Opens by 4 April 2022.

Kangasniemi branch of the Mikkeli reception centre, the Finnish Red Cross, 50 places. Opens by 2 May 2022.

Juva branch of the Mikkeli reception centre, the Finnish Red Cross, 50 places. Opens by 2 May 2022.

Further information

Source: The Finnish Immigration Service