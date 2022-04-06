Joo Kodit reinvents rental living by testing out completely new ways to create vibrant neighbourhood communities. The café, which will open in an apartment block currently under construction, will be an inviting local meeting place that welcomes everyone.

The apartment rental company Joo Kodit will open a multi-purpose café and event space at its new Oulun Mallastohtori apartment complex, which will be completed in late 2022 in the Toppilansalmi neighbourhood of Oulu. The café, called Joo Hetki, will be open to everyone. To the residents of the apartment complex, it serves as a shared living room where it’s easy to meet neighbours and spend time together.

– According to market research we commissioned, one in three people living in rental accommodation has experienced loneliness at home. However, people also said they were interested in getting to know their neighbours. As an apartment rental company, we want to encourage that by creating meeting places for our residents, says the Commercial Director of Joo Kodit, Heta Kärki.

Joo Kodit owns over 700 rental apartments around Oulu, with approximately 350 more to be completed in 2022. Besides commissioning new apartments, Joo Kodit actively develops neighbourhoods. Toppilansalmi has only a few services as of yet, and we aim to make a difference in that, says Josefiina Toikka, the Oulu representative of Joo Kodit.

– Many of our residents live alone in their very first apartment. They can come to the café to have breakfast, study, or just hang out. Joo Hetki will double as a customer service point, too, for example when residents need to pick up the keys to their new apartment. We want to be an approachable company that provides personal service and makes renting an apartment as carefree as possible.

The interior design of Joo Hetki is by Bond Creative Agency, and the menu revolves around tasty local treats. Joo Hetki is currently seeking café staff to help create a community spirit in the neighbourhood and organise events requested by the residents, such as flea markets.

Oulun Mallastohtori and Joo Hetki are built by the local construction company Temotek.

– Having services close at hand and inspiring a sense of community are important values to us, too. We see that as part of building a better quality of life. We are constructing Temotek’s own apartments in the same block, and of course, Joo Hetki will also delight their residents, says Temotek’s Residential Project Manager for Oulu, Antti Löfbacka.

The Joo Hetki neighbourhood café is just one of the many ways in which Joo Kodit is reinventing rental living. Other innovations include furnished Joo+ apartments, shared cars, free sauna shifts and communal exercise classes.

Source: Joo Kodit / Asunto Yhtymä