Mari Holopainen , a councillor representing the Green League, in August presented a proposal to establish a district with a more relaxed regulatory environment to facilitate the organisation of late-night events, such as film screenings and live music shows.

“Regulations in the nightlife district could be more relaxed. Downtown blocks or former industrial areas that have become empty due to online commerce would have room for one or more districts where you can play music and watch films in an outdoor cinema in the middle of a summer night,” she argued.

Holopainen stated that cities have lost parts of the very foundation of their spirit due to the lull in restaurant operations and art and cultural events brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

Helsinki City Board on Monday decided to table the proposal until its next meeting, according to Helsingin Sanomat.

The newspaper reported that the board has commissioned a study that concluded that the idea is worth pursuing because the a nightlife district would be an opportunity to support business activity and provide services to shift workers. The authors of the study identified noise and other disturbance caused by late-night events as the main challenge, viewing that the district should therefore be located in an area without nearby residents or accommodation services.

One possible location for the district is the former industrial plots sandwiched between Mäkelänkatu and Teollisuuskatu in Vallila.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT