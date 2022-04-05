The IPCC on Monday revealed that comprehensive demand-side strategies across sectors, such as strategies to encourage cycling and walking over car use or promote plant-based diets over meat-based ones, could reduce global carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions measures by 40–70 per cent by 2050.

THE ROLE of consumers and energy systems is emphasised in the latest, mitigation-focused working-group report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

“Having the right policies, infrastructure and technology in place to enable changes to our lifestyles and behaviour can result in a 40–70 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050,” stated Priyadarshi Shukla, co-chairperson of the third working group at IPCC.

Minister of the Environment and Climate Change Emma Kari (Greens) stated that the report draws attention to the role of consumers, “not only as drivers of policies but also for concrete emission reduction measures such as saving energy, eating plant-based food and transitioning to emission-free transport”.

“What’s encouraging is that measures that can solve the climate crisis often have also other positive effects on, for instance, people’s health,” she said.

Dietary choices are especially key, with scientists believing they have greater potential for emission reductions than transport, building and industry, according to Helsingin Sanomat.

“Also in Finland, diets have tremendous potential to reduce emissions even though mobility is the most central issue for individuals here,” said Jyri Seppälä, the head of consumption and production at Finnish Environment Institute (Syke).

“The biggest potential lies in plant-based diets that use only limited amounts of red meat,” he added. “Changes in diets are difficult because they require changes in culture.”

The IPCC reminded that although consumer behaviour can create an incentive for the low-emission production of products and services, the right kind of infrastructure and technology is needed to, on the one hand, facilitate consumer choices and, on the other, enable industries to develop new products.

Kari estimated that the report delivers the serious message that the climate crisis and increase in emissions are already endangering biodiversity and food, water and energy security.

“One of the newly published report’s main messages is that emission reductions are required in all sectors, and they are needed urgently,” she said. “Especially changes in energy systems necessitate a departure from fossil fuel use, a transition to renewable forms of energy and increases in energy efficiency and savings.”

“This is no longer necessary only for climate but also for security, as recent crises and the war in Ukraine have shown.”

Kari pointed out that the recommendations set forth in the report report indicate that there are no silver bullets for meeting the sustainability goals. “Everyone must do their part – be it the state, the government and policy-makers or companies and consumers,” she was quoted as saying by Helsingin Sanomat.

In Finland, the road toward carbon neutrality by the midway point of the next decade will be laid down in an upcoming climate law that establishes a framework for different kinds of economic activity.

Kari viewed that the key will be to phase out the use of fossil fuels and replace them with renewable energy sources.

“We must use all means possible to complete the green transition. Half a billion euros has been set aside for clean energy investments for this year alone in Finland. We’ll next review all the measures that can speed up the green transition.”

The IPCC identified a variety of activities that should either be avoided, re-considered or improved to bring about the requisite change in consumer behaviour. For example, air travel should be avoided, diets re-considered and energy efficiency improved.

“Energy efficiency in buildings is extremely important also in Finland,” said Seppälä. “Buildings here consumer a lot of energy. Through energy efficiency, energy production will become cleaner faster.”

The adoption of new technologies will be key for road and rail transport: “Infrastructure must support, for example, cycling and public-transport use. Otherwise the changes can’t be easily implemented.”

UN Secretary General António Guterres described the report as a “litany of broken climate promises” and “a file of shame” that catalogues the empty pledges that would have put us firmly on track toward a liveable world.

“The jury has reached the verdict, and it is damning,” he said. “We’re on a fast track to climate disaster,” he said in a video message.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT