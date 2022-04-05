Lintilä on Monday stated on YLE A-studio that the minimum requirement would be an import ban on oil, because replacing the imports is not a particular problem as oil can be imported also from other countries.

MINISTER of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (Centre) expects the European Union to impose its first sanctions on Russian energy on Wednesday.

“Black oil is currently turning into red blood in Ukraine,” he said.

He conceded that suspending imports will result in rising costs and eroding standard of living for years to come but underscored that energy flows must be cut off at any cost at least temporarily in light of the actions of Russia in Ukraine.

“Russia must be isolated when it comes to energy because it’s the only way to affect the Russian economy so forcefully that it has an effect on its actions,” he stated. “It’s completely clear that costs will rise and do so sharply. They’ll rise in housing and transport. The standard of living will decrease, unfortunately.”

The Finnish government, he added, has made preparations to cut off its reliance on Russian energy. An announcement on the issue is expected in the near future.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT