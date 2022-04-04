The Ministry of Transport and Communications invites comments on the draft of Finland's digital compass. The draft digital compass was prepared in cooperation between several ministries and stakeholders. The compass formulates a shared national vision and objectives for the digital transformation and the data economy up to 2030.

The consultation period will run from 31 March to 13 May 2022. The Ministerial working group on developing the digital transformation, the data economy and public administration decided on the consultation round in its meeting on 25 March 2022.

“The digital compass will guide the direction of development on the national level. It is vital that we are at the forefront, setting an example in the digital transformation. We will work together systematically to achieve the goals of the digital compass. In addition to creating new businesses, it is important that we help everyone keep up as digitalisation progresses in society,” says Minister of Transport and Communications Timo Harakka.

“Finland is among the leading countries in Europe in digitalisation. We are currently working on projects that will reinforce our position as a pioneer, such as digital identity. The digital compass will enable us to better coordinate projects and ensure that the digital transformation proceeds according to our objectives. It will also make it easier to form an overall picture of the digital transformation,” says Minister of local Government Sirpa Paatero.

Following the consultation round, the ministerial working group will discuss possible changes before examining the national compass against the EU's Digital Compass. Finland's digital compass is scheduled to be ready for publication in autumn 2022.

Objectives for the digital transformation and digital economy for 2030

Finland's digital compass is based on the EU’s Digital Compass, which was presented in spring 2021. Finland's digital compass sets the level for Finland’s national ambition with respect to the objectives presented by the EU and sets national objectives that go beyond those of the EU.

In line with the EU Digital Compass, Finland’s digital compass revolves around four cardinal points: skills, digital infrastructure, the digital transformation of businesses, and digital of public services. The compass includes prioritised national objectives for each of these points up to 2030. The compass also defines the measures required to reach these objectives as well as progress indicators that will be updated regularly.

The digital compass strengthens a shared understanding of the benefits, concepts and direction of the digital transformation and digital economy both nationally and as part of the European Union. The digital compass will lead the way in global digital development and provide focal points for Finland's lobbying efforts.

Values and principles are the foundation of the compass

Finland’s digital vision for 2030 is ‘Building a digitally capable Finland that is attractive, competitive, sustainable and prosperous.’ We will work together systematically to achieve this vision through high-quality expertise and broad-based education, people-oriented public services, competitive companies and innovations, and secure and high-quality infrastructure.

In preparing the digital compass for Finland, special attention has been paid to economic, social and ecological sustainability, trust, the digital green transition, fair and responsible utilisation of data, and digital inclusion, equality and education. These perspectives are cross-cutting themes in all the points of the compass.

The digital compass has been prepared in close cooperation with stakeholders

A broad range of stakeholders were consulted during the preparation of Finland’s digital compass. Stakeholders have had the opportunity to provide feedback on the targets and vision of the compass, for example, in open workshops.

The consultation round will provide stakeholders the opportunity to have a say on the contents of the compass. After the consultation round, the preparation of the compass will continue through cooperation.

What's next?

The deadline for comments on the draft is 13 May 2022. All organisations and private individuals may submit comments online at www.lausuntopalvelu.fi. After the consultation round, the preparation of the compass will be continued with stakeholders. The digital compass is scheduled to be ready for publication in autumn 2022.

Source: The Ministry of Transport and Communications