Ukrainian troops have discovered mass graves of civilians – many buried with hands bound, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture – after reclaiming the town located some 30 kilometres north-west of Kyiv.

REPORTS that Russian troops killed hundreds of unarmed civilians while retreating from Bucha, Ukraine, bring to mind the war crimes committed in the Balkans in the 1990s, says Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto (Greens).

Russia has denied allegations that its troops have hurt civilians in either Bucha or Irpin, claiming that photographs from these towns are propaganda designed to disrupt peace negotiations.

Haavisto on Sunday stated to Helsingin Sanomat that Russian actions that may constitute war crimes have to be subject to an international investigation and the responsible parties held accountable. Finland is one of 41 countries that have referred the situation in Ukraine to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

He viewed that it is crucial to determine the chain of responsibility when it comes to the events in Bucha. It is possible at least in principle, he added, that the chain extends all the way to the Kremlin and President Vladimir Putin.

“Once people have been questioned and we’ve produced witness statements, we can start deciphering this chain [to determine] where the acts started, whether there were any attempts to intervene in events that violate international rules and at what level they were approved or ordered to be carried out,” he said to Helsingin Sanomat.

Investigations into the events remain in the information gathering stage, he reminded.

Russian troops, he viewed, may have carried out the killings while retreating from the town for two horrendous reasons: first, their commanders may have issued a clear order to employ a scorched-earth like tactic and, second, the withdrawal was carried out without any semblance or order.

“[It’s] at least as scary a scenario that no one is leading any more but the troops are looting and killing people on a whim.”

Bucha is hardly the only locality where war crimes appear to have been committed during the soon-to-be-six-week war. Reports of possible violations of international humanitarian law have continued to emerge in recent days, including of widespread sexual violence endured by girls and women at the hands of Russian troops.

The UN Human Rights Office on Sunday reported that it has recorded 3,455 civilian casualties, including 1,417 deaths, in the context of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

From 24 Feb—2 April, we recorded 3,455 civilian casualties in context of Russia’s armed attack against #Ukraine: 1,417 killed, incl 121 children; 2,038 injured, incl 171 children, mostly caused by shelling & airstrikes. Actual toll is much higher. Update https://t.co/hA17imOEQW pic.twitter.com/5F56ZGK9Jo — UNHumanRightsUkraine (@UNHumanRightsUA) April 3, 2022

Haavisto said Mariupol’s systematic destruction appears to violate the Geneva Conventions, which prohibit the intentional targeting of civilians and civilian property. International humanitarian law also prohibits attacks designed to cause starvation by destroying objects such as crops and drinking water, and attacks against sites containing “dangerous forces”, such as dams and nuclear power plants, due to the humanitarian consequences they could have for the surrounding civilian population.

“International treaties have surely been violated,” he said, adding that he has also thought about how to approach the destruction of residential areas. “Watching this devastation, I’m thinking who’ll end up paying for this? If justice was served in this world, this would necessitate reparations from Russia.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT