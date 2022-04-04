Statistics from the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) reveal that more than 1,400 people died of the coronavirus disease in the first three months of this year, bringing the overall death toll from the pandemic to 3,178.

COVID-19 caused more deaths in Finland in the first quarter of this year than all of last year, reports Helsingin Sanomat.

A little over one-third (1,163) of the deaths were recorded between January and December 2021.

Mika Salminen, the head of health security at THL, told Helsingin Sanomat on Sunday that the high number of deaths is primarily attributable to the substantial increase in coronavirus infections in the first months of the year. The vast majority of the deaths have been detected in patients over the age of 80, added Sirkka Goebeler, a senior expert at THL.

“Almost all of them already had a disease. The coronavirus disease is killing people who’d die of pretty much any kind of relatively serious infection,” explained Goebeler. “It could’ve just as well been a stomach bug.”

Some of the more common underlying diseases in the deceased patients are cancer, heart diseases, and severe forms of both dementia and diabetes, according to her. The coronavirus disease was not listed as the primary cause of death for a few hundred of the over 3,000 deaths registered thus far during the roughly two-year-long pandemic.

Experts at THL do not believe waning vaccine immunity is to blame for the spike in deaths witnessed since the turn of the year, given the short period of time that has elapsed since the elderly received their third vaccine injections.

Goebeler reminded that the coronavirus disease is not particularly fatal even for the elderly. The mortality risk stems mostly from the fact that the current viral variant spreads much quicker than its predecessors.

THL on 24 March announced it is recommending fourth vaccine injections to over 80-year-olds and residents of nursing homes in an attempt to prevent deaths and loss of life years.

Salminen on Sunday said to Helsingin Sanomat that there is little more that could be done.

“We don’t really have the tools – other than of course trying to make use of patient safety measures to protect the elderly as well as possible,” he commented, reminding that restricting social interaction between friends and family has a detrimental impact on the quality of life. “Meetings are of course associated with risks, but they can be managed with means like mask use and good hand hygiene.”

Salminen estimated that the number of deaths should begin to decrease once infections do. Experience from other Nordic countries, he added, suggest that the situation could begin to ease no later than a month from now.

“At the latest, we’ll see a decline when case numbers start declining. We don’t have any special wisdom about how long that’ll take,” he said, adding that also setbacks remain possible.

