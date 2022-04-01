The cap on housing loans will therefore remain at 85 per cent of the property value for everyone but first-time mortgage borrowers. The cap on first-time borrowers, meanwhile, will remain at 95 per cent of the property value.

THE BOARD of the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) on Thursday extended its decision to impose a lower loan-to-value cap on housing loans.

The board said it will specify its recommendation that lenders exercise restraint in granting loans that are large relative to the borrower’s income and have a longer-than-usual repayment period during the second quarter of the year.

“Lenders should assess the amount of credit to be granted in such a way that the applicant can repay their debts even if loan interest rates were to increase significantly or the household’s own finances be exposed to serious shocks,” outlined Marja Nykänen, the board chairperson at FIN-FSA.

FIN-FSA estimated that current risks to the financial system and global economy stem primarily from the geopolitical situation, high inflation and its effect on financing terms, and the continuation of the coronavirus pandemic.

While the Russian attack on Ukraine has increased acute risks to financial stability also in Finland, it is not the only cause of concern for FIN-FSA. The Finnish financial system, it highlighted, also contains several significant structural vulnerabilities, such as the high level of household indebtedness.

Calculations by Statistics Finland and the Bank of Finland reveal that Finnish households on average had a debt burden equalling 134.5 per cent of their disposal income at the end of September 2021. The percentage has risen by 12.2 percentage points in the past five years and 22.4 points in the past 10 years.

Interest costs as a proportion of disposable income, by contrast, have dropped from 2.6 per cent in September 2011 to 1.7 per cent in September 2016 and to 1.5 per cent in September 2021.

FIN-FSA said its board is assessing the war’s effects on financial stability and the need to deploy macro-prudential instruments.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT