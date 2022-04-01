The legislation is to complement the current essential work obligations of staff during industrial action.

THE FINNISH GOVERNMENT is drafting a piece of legislation to beef up patient safety over concerns about the effects of the two-week nursing strike that began on Friday, report YLE and Helsingin Sanomat.

Helsingin Sanomat on Thursday wrote that the preparatory work is being carried out by government officials, but it remains uncertain whether or not it will lead to the government presenting a bill to the Parliament. Satu Koskela, a head of department at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, stated to the newspaper that it is possible to enact the legislation before the two-week strike ends.

The strike encompasses around 25,000 nurses in six hospital districts across Finland, including Helsinki and Uusimaa, Pirkanmaa and Southwest Finland.

Koskela underscored that the ministry is not a party to any negotiations on labour market disputes or precautionary measures when preparing for industrial action. Nor does it comment on the negotiations or their contents.

“Big concerns have nonetheless emerged that the protected work [work employers and employees have agreed to carry out during the strike] won’t be enough to guarantee the safety of clients and patients. The law could make it possible to, for instance, order people within the scope of the strike to perform essential protected work,” she said.

“It’d be a last-resort measure.”

Kirsi Varhila, the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, described the piece of legislation as “a temporary measure that in a certain way limits the right to strike” in an interview with YLE on Thursday.

The legislation could enter into force in a week at the earliest, according to her.

“It means that the government has to present the bill quickly to the Parliament and the Parliament has to process it quickly before the window for its enactment has passed,” she said. “The grounds for the law won’t be created until tomorrow […], when we’re able to tell areas where protected work is enough and areas where protected possibly work isn’t enough. We’re definitely hoping that it’s enough and no separate law is needed.”

Millariikka Rytkönen, the chairperson of the Union of Social and Health Care Professionals in Finland (Tehy), on Thursday snapped back at the chief medical officers of hospital districts who expressed their concern about the extent of protected work agreed on by employer and employee representatives.

“I haven’t heard any statements of concern about nursing shortages from the same gentlemen who’ve now voiced their concern about a perfectly legal industrial action by nurses,” she said to YLE.

Rytkönen pointed out that an advance notice of the strike was issued in accordance with the legislation and the negotiations on protected work have been held in accordance with rules.

“Hospitals have an obligation under law to prepare in advance for situations like this, for instance. But it looks like employers and these chief medical officers haven’t acted in accordance with the law,” she stated.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT